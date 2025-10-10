SC considers limited use of green crackers in Delhi

What are green crackers?

Green crackers, made by CSIR-NEERI, are designed to pollute less by swapping out barium for potassium nitrate, which cuts down harmful emissions by over 30%.

They're also quieter—topping out at about 130 decibels, while conventional crackers can reach up to 200 decibels.

Look for a green logo and QR code to make sure you're getting the real deal.