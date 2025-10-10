SC considers limited use of green crackers in Delhi
The Supreme Court is considering requests to allow "green crackers" in Delhi during Diwali, Guru Parv, and Christmas, after observing that firecracker bans haven't really worked.
Chief Justice B R Gavai pointed out the need to find a middle ground between protecting the environment and safeguarding livelihood interests.
The government and Delhi-NCR states have suggested a limited window for using these eco-friendlier fireworks.
What are green crackers?
Green crackers, made by CSIR-NEERI, are designed to pollute less by swapping out barium for potassium nitrate, which cuts down harmful emissions by over 30%.
They're also quieter—topping out at about 130 decibels, while conventional crackers can reach up to 200 decibels.
Look for a green logo and QR code to make sure you're getting the real deal.