President Murmu begins Gujarat visit with prayers at Somnath temple
President Droupadi Murmu began her three-day Gujarat visit on October 10, 2025, starting at the famous Somnath Mahadev temple.
She joined in rituals and prayers, showing respect for both tradition and spiritual heritage.
Murmu paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel
While at Somnath, President Murmu paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—recognizing his key role in rebuilding the temple after independence.
It was a thoughtful gesture connecting past leadership with today's values.
President's itinerary in Gujarat
After Somnath, she explored Gir National Park (home of the last Asiatic lions), and is set to visit Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka.
She'll also attend the 71st convocation of Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad—making this trip a blend of culture, conservation, and education.