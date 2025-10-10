President Murmu begins Gujarat visit with prayers at Somnath temple

While at Somnath, President Murmu paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—recognizing his key role in rebuilding the temple after independence. It was a thoughtful gesture connecting past leadership with today's values.

President's itinerary in Gujarat

After Somnath, she explored Gir National Park (home of the last Asiatic lions), and is set to visit Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka.

She'll also attend the 71st convocation of Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad—making this trip a blend of culture, conservation, and education.