Delhi hospitals report spurt in burn cases after Diwali
Delhi hospitals reported a sharp rise in burn injuries right after Diwali celebrations on or before October 21, 2024.
AIIMS alone treated 60 cases between October 19 and 21, with over half of them happening on Diwali night.
Most patients were between 10 and 40 years old, and most of the injuries were linked to firecrackers.
Firecrackers caused most trouble; no deaths reported
Firecrackers caused most of the trouble—48 out of the total cases—leading to serious injuries like loss of fingers or limbs for 13 people, and eye injuries for another 16 (including three who hurt both eyes).
Thankfully, no deaths were reported.
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital admitted 10 severe burn patients just on Diwali night.
Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services handled 269 emergency calls that evening—a bit fewer than last year.