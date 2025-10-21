Delhi hospitals report spurt in burn cases after Diwali

Firecrackers caused most trouble; no deaths reported

Firecrackers caused most of the trouble—48 out of the total cases—leading to serious injuries like loss of fingers or limbs for 13 people, and eye injuries for another 16 (including three who hurt both eyes).

Thankfully, no deaths were reported.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital admitted 10 severe burn patients just on Diwali night.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services handled 269 emergency calls that evening—a bit fewer than last year.