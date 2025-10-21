Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Red alert in 8 districts as heavy rain continues
India
The Northeast monsoon has picked up in Tamil Nadu, and authorities have issued a red alert for eight districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam.
Chennai and nearby areas are on orange alert, expecting very heavy rain, while Puducherry is also bracing for major downpours.
Relief camps being set up
With heavy rain already causing waterlogging in cities like Chennai, local officials are setting up relief camps and working on flood control.
Farmers in Tirunelveli are worried about crop damage, and more rain is on the way this week, so staying alert is key if you're in the region.