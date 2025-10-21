'Leading scholar': Francesca Orsini deported from India
Francesca Orsini, a respected Hindi scholar and professor emerita at SOAS, University of London, was deported from India in October 2025—even though she had a valid five-year e-visa.
She arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong after an academic conference, but was told to leave right away without any explanation.
Orsini's deportation raises concerns about academic freedom in India
This sudden deportation has sparked fresh worries about academic freedom in India, especially since it's not the first time foreign scholars with proper visas have been turned away.
Historian Ramachandra Guha called Orsini a leading scholar whose work has shaped global understanding of Indian culture.
The move is fueling debate about how India treats international academics and what that means for its reputation as a place for learning and research.