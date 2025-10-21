'Leading scholar': Francesca Orsini deported from India

Orsini's deportation raises concerns about academic freedom in India

This sudden deportation has sparked fresh worries about academic freedom in India, especially since it's not the first time foreign scholars with proper visas have been turned away.

Historian Ramachandra Guha called Orsini a leading scholar whose work has shaped global understanding of Indian culture.

The move is fueling debate about how India treats international academics and what that means for its reputation as a place for learning and research.