Next Article
Diwali firecrackers push Delhi to top world's most polluted cities
India
Delhi woke up to "hazardous" air quality on Tuesday, making it the world's most polluted city right now.
One significant contributor? Diwali firecrackers.
Even though only "green crackers" were officially allowed for a short window, many ignored the rules, and even these cleaner crackers added to the toxic air.
PM 2.5 levels in Delhi, Lahore
Delhi's PM 2.5 levels soared to 442, way above safe limits, and the city's Air Quality Index hit 350—both seriously unhealthy.
But it's not just Delhi; nearby regions, including Lahore in Pakistan, are suffering too.
Pakistan has rolled out an emergency plan to tackle its own pollution crisis, focusing on farm fires and vehicle emissions.