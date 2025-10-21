Diwali firecrackers push Delhi to top world's most polluted cities India Oct 21, 2025

Delhi woke up to "hazardous" air quality on Tuesday, making it the world's most polluted city right now.

One significant contributor? Diwali firecrackers.

Even though only "green crackers" were officially allowed for a short window, many ignored the rules, and even these cleaner crackers added to the toxic air.