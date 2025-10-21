Next Article
Karnataka: Veda school teacher kicks student, video goes viral
India
A Sanskrit teacher at a residential Veda school in Karnataka was caught on camera assaulting a student.
The footage shows the teacher scolding the student for calling his parents, then pinning him down and kicking him—even though the student had an injured hand.
The video quickly sparked outrage in the community.
Teacher missing after public outcry
After public outcry, a complaint was filed and police registered a case against the teacher, Veeresh Hiremath, who has since gone missing.
Parents have been protesting near the school, demanding justice.
Karnataka's Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, has promised strict action and said she will personally look into the case and ensure that strict action is taken against the person found guilty.