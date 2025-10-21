Next Article
Low pressure over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain likely in AP
India
A new low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and it's moving west-northwest.
The Meteorological Department says it could turn into a depression within the next 36 hours, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall, squally winds, thunderstorms, and lightning this week.
Rain, wind, and lightning risks in Andhra Pradesh
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from October 21-23, with winds reaching up to 45km/h, with gusts up to 55km/h, thunderstorms, and lightning.
More rain is on the way for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam around October 26-27.
Officials are asking everyone to stay alert and avoid sheltering under trees during storms, as strong winds can be risky.