Low pressure over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain likely in AP

Rain, wind, and lightning risks in Andhra Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from October 21-23, with winds reaching up to 45km/h, with gusts up to 55km/h, thunderstorms, and lightning.

More rain is on the way for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam around October 26-27.

Officials are asking everyone to stay alert and avoid sheltering under trees during storms, as strong winds can be risky.