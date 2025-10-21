Breathing Delhi's air today is like smoking several cigarettes

What to do if you have to step out

High pollution can cause coughing, chest tightness, and eye irritation—even if you're healthy.

Doctors say it's especially risky for kids, older people, and anyone with health conditions.

To stay safer, try to avoid outdoor activities (especially in the morning), wear a proper N95 or N99 mask if you have to go out, and keep windows shut at home.

If you have asthma or allergies, keep your meds close by until things improve.