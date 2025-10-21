Next Article
Breathing Delhi's air today is like smoking several cigarettes
India
Delhi-NCR woke up to thick smog and "severe" air quality, with AQI levels soaring above 340 at many spots—likely due in part to firecrackers during Diwali.
Pollution is so bad right now that experts compare breathing this air to smoking several cigarettes a day.
What to do if you have to step out
High pollution can cause coughing, chest tightness, and eye irritation—even if you're healthy.
Doctors say it's especially risky for kids, older people, and anyone with health conditions.
To stay safer, try to avoid outdoor activities (especially in the morning), wear a proper N95 or N99 mask if you have to go out, and keep windows shut at home.
If you have asthma or allergies, keep your meds close by until things improve.