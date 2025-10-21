Next Article
Appa, son-in-law on run after bootlegging raid in Ahmedabad
India
Ahmedabad police have busted a liquor racket involving family members in Juhapura's Safal Residency, seizing 1,656 bottles of illegal liquor and beer worth ₹5.8 lakh.
The operation traced the supply to Naseem Appa, a known bootlegger, and her son-in-law Salman (aka Pintu Pathan), who ordered the consignment from a Vatawa-based bootlegger.
Appa, son-in-law on run
Three men—Mahebub Qureshi, Huseinmiya Jammiayana, and Sahil Jammiayana—were caught with the stash, while Appa and her son-in-law are still on the run.
Police say this bust is part of a bigger crackdown on illegal liquor networks in Ahmedabad, with special teams now looking into how families are used to dodge Gujarat's strict prohibition laws.