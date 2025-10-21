As Delhi chokes after Diwali, Amitabh Kant slams SC ruling  

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court 's recent decision on firecracker use during Diwali. He argued that the court prioritized "the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe." This comes as Delhi continues to grapple with a severe air quality crisis, with 36 out of 38 monitoring stations entering the "red zone" and AQI levels crossing 400 in critical areas.

Pollution comparison Kant questions why pollution issue persists in Delhi Kant also questioned why Delhi is still one of the world's most polluted capitals. He pointed out that other cities like Los Angeles, Beijing, and London have tackled similar issues successfully. "If Los Angeles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can't Delhi?" he asked. "Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe," he suggested.

Pollution solutions Kant lists measures to tackle air quality crisis Kant has called for a unified action plan to tackle Delhi's air quality crisis. He suggested several measures, including ending crop and biomass burning, shutting or modernizing thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner technology, shifting all transport to electric by 2030, enforcing strict construction dust control, ensuring full waste segregation and processing, and redesigning Delhi around green living.