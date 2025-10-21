Punjab ex-minister's family says son ODed; now incestuous angle surfaces

A former Punjab minister and her husband, the former Punjab director general of police (DGP), have been charged with their son Akeel Akhtar's murder, just days after he was found dead. According to police, Akeel was discovered unconscious at his Panchkula house by his family, who claimed he died of a drug overdose. However, a complaint lodged by their neighbor Shamshuddin Chaudhary and a 16-minute video recorded by Akeel have changed the course of the case.

Family accusations Mental torture, physical assault, threats of false cases In the video, recorded on August 27, Akeel said he found out his father was having an affair with his wife in 2018 and alleged a conspiracy to murder him. He said that he suspected his father knew his wife even before his wedding, saying, "The first day, she didn't let me touch her. She didn't marry me, she married my father." "I am in a lot of stress...I feel everyday...they will frame me in a false case," he said.

Investigation initiated Sent to rehab forcefully Akeel also accused his mother Razia Sultana and sister of being involved in the conspiracy. "Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or to have me killed," he said. He also said that his family sent him to a rehabilitation center although he was clean. "This confinement was illegal because I was not intoxicated....I should have been taken to a doctor. But I was not." He claimed they even branded him "mad," and his money was taken from him.

Video 'I was unwell, so I did not understand anything' However, in another video, he withdrew the allegations against his family, saying he was suffering from the mental disorder schizophrenia. "Thanks to Allah, my family members are the way they are. I was unwell, so I did not understand anything. I am better now. I want to say sorry. Thank god I am blessed with such a family. Let's see what happens," he said in the video.