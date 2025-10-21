Health risks of scented candles you must know

Love scented candles? Turns out, they might not be as harmless as they seem. Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat, an alumna of AIIMS Delhi, says burning these candles can release chemicals like benzene and formaldehyde—stuff linked to cancer, especially if you're lighting them often in rooms without much airflow.

What to look for in a safe candle Dr. Sehrawat recommends picking candles made from natural wax like beeswax, scented with essential oils.

She also points out that good ventilation really matters. People who have respiratory issues or allergies should be more careful, she adds.

Dr. Sehrawat explains health hazards Paraffin-based candles give off pollutants that can increase particulate matter (PM) concentrations up to 20 times higher under certain conditions, leading to headaches, allergies, and breathing troubles.

Candles with synthetic dyes or perfumes add to the risk—some dyes are even linked to certain cancers.