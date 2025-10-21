Karnataka: 13 people hospitalized at Siddaramaiah's Deepavali event
At a Deepavali giveaway event in Puttur, Karnataka, on Monday, things got out of hand when a crowd surge left at least 13 people sick.
The program, hosted by local MLA Ashok Rai and attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was meant to distribute plates and clothes for the festival.
But delays in food distribution led to overcrowding, making it tough for many to breathe or stay hydrated.
Attendees suffered dehydration, low blood sugar
Held at Puttur Taluk Stadium, the event drew way more people than expected.
With food running late and not enough drinking water, some attendees suffered from dehydration and low blood sugar.
Three women needed IV fluids, while others were treated and released from hospitals after medical care.
Importance of basic facilities
This incident is a wake-up call about how important crowd management and basic facilities are at big public events.
Making sure people have timely access to food and water isn't just about comfort—it's about safety.