Karnataka: 13 people hospitalized at Siddaramaiah's Deepavali event India Oct 21, 2025

At a Deepavali giveaway event in Puttur, Karnataka, on Monday, things got out of hand when a crowd surge left at least 13 people sick.

The program, hosted by local MLA Ashok Rai and attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was meant to distribute plates and clothes for the festival.

But delays in food distribution led to overcrowding, making it tough for many to breathe or stay hydrated.