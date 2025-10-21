Next Article
Niece of Kolkata man convicted for rape-murder found dead
India
An 11-year-old girl, niece of Sanjay Roy—convicted last year for rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College—was found dead at her Kolkata home on Sunday.
After losing her mother, she had been living with her aunt.
She was discovered hanging from a wardrobe, in what police described as a "partial hanging," with her feet touching the ground.
Police investigating circumstances, checking if she was depressed
Relatives broke down a locked door when she didn't answer, finding her alone.
The postmortem confirmed death by hanging, officially called "unnatural."
Police are now investigating the circumstances, speaking with family and neighbors, and checking if she might have been struggling with depression or other issues.