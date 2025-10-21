Niece of Kolkata man convicted for rape-murder found dead India Oct 21, 2025

An 11-year-old girl, niece of Sanjay Roy—convicted last year for rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College—was found dead at her Kolkata home on Sunday.

After losing her mother, she had been living with her aunt.

She was discovered hanging from a wardrobe, in what police described as a "partial hanging," with her feet touching the ground.