Border Security Force skips Diwali sweets exchange with Pakistan
This Diwali, BSF personnel skipped the usual sweet exchange with their Pakistani counterparts at Rajasthan border posts.
The move, following a Union Home Ministry order, covers places like Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer.
It continues the ban first put in place on Independence Day this year.
Why the sweet exchange has been paused
The sweet exchange—normally a small gesture of goodwill—has been paused since a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and was linked to Pakistan-based groups.
Until cross-border terrorism stops, the government says these friendly traditions will stay on hold, sending a clear message about India's focus on security.