Delhi IGI hailstorm triggers 500+ delays, 10 cancelations, 5 diversions
India
A sudden hailstorm and heavy rain hit Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, causing more than 500 flight delays (about 30 minutes each), along with at least 10 cancelations and five diversions.
The chaos was made worse by recent drone-related disruptions in West Asia.
Showers, gusty winds disrupt Delhi flights
Showers and gusty winds also swept through areas like Dwarka, Palam, and Najafgarh, disrupting arrivals and departures.
Airport authorities took to X, urging everyone to double-check their flight status before heading out.
The weather office expects more thundery activity Wednesday evening but says things should settle down by Thursday.