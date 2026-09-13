Delhi installs cameras at vehicle testing centers to fight pollution
India
Delhi is stepping up its fight against pollution by installing cameras at all vehicle testing centers.
This move aims to stop fake pollution certificates and outdated testing methods, after officials found some centers weren't playing fair, like handing out certificates without proper checks.
Delhi opens 2 automated testing stations
The city has also opened two new automated testing stations at Tekhand and Nand Nagri, each set to handle about 72,000 vehicles a year.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says these changes are part of a "360-degree strategy" to make pollution control stronger and more transparent with better tech and tougher inspections.