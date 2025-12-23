Delhi keeps 'No PUC, no fuel' rule going, even after GRAP-IV
Delhi isn't dropping its "No Pollution Under Control (PUC), No Fuel" rule, even though the strictest GRAP-IV pollution measures are ending.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says this move is about keeping Delhi's air cleaner for everyone.
The city is also stepping up with new emission testing centers and more efforts to monitor vehicle pollution.
Why should you care?
If you drive in Delhi, a valid PUC certificate is still a must—no certificate means no fuel at pumps.
This rule targets vehicular emissions, which significantly contribute to Delhi's air pollution, especially in winter.
The government is adding four new testing centers and investing ₹100 crore to revive 1,000 water bodies across the city.
While these steps aim to make a real dent in pollution, there are still challenges ahead—like ensuring that enforcement actually works on the ground.