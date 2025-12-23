Delhi keeps 'No PUC, no fuel' rule going, even after GRAP-IV

Why should you care?

If you drive in Delhi, a valid PUC certificate is still a must—no certificate means no fuel at pumps.

This rule targets vehicular emissions, which significantly contribute to Delhi's air pollution, especially in winter.

The government is adding four new testing centers and investing ₹100 crore to revive 1,000 water bodies across the city.

While these steps aim to make a real dent in pollution, there are still challenges ahead—like ensuring that enforcement actually works on the ground.