Delhi lawyers end strike after police agree to in-person testimony
Delhi's lawyers have ended their strike—begun on August 22, suspended on August 28 after assurances, and called off a planned indefinite strike on September 8—after the Delhi Police agreed that officers must show up in court to give evidence, not just dial in from police stations.
The protest started when a new rule allowed cops to testify remotely, which lawyers argued could threaten fair trials and basic rights.
Lawyers say letting police testify from their own turf risks biased trials
Lawyers say letting police testify from their own turf risks biased trials and chips away at judicial independence.
By pushing for in-person court appearances, they're standing up for fairness and making sure everyone gets a level playing field in India's justice system.
After some back-and-forth—including intervention from the Home Minister—their main demand was met, so courts are now back to business as usual.