Rekha Gupta's security upgraded to joint Z-plus category
After an attack on her Civil Lines office last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's security has been upgraded to a "joint Z-plus category."
Now, over 40 CRPF and Delhi Police personnel protect her in a two-layer system—armed guards stay close, while others handle crowd checks and screening.
Security upgrade comes amid planned conspiracy probe
This move comes after police are investigating the attack as a planned conspiracy.
Security is now tighter than ever: visitor checks are strict, direct access to the CM is blocked, and new tech like facial recognition is in use.
The upgrade isn't just about Gupta—it's also about keeping political leaders safe as threats rise.