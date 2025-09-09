Yamuna floods Vrindavan; Taj Mahal's perimeter wall submerged
The Yamuna River has been rising for over a week, flooding large parts of Vrindavan in Mathura and areas of Agra.
More than half of Vrindavan is underwater, with famous spots like Vishram Ghat closed and parikrama routes submerged. The river's surge has reached close to the Banke Bihari temple.
Over 4,200 people from 21 villages have had to leave their homes for relief camps.
Floodwaters reach Taj Mahal's perimeter wall
Floodwaters have reached the Taj Mahal's perimeter wall for the first time since 1978, so officials are watching things closely—though they say the monument is still safe.
Continued rain upstream means there's still flood risk ahead, and local teams are ready for more evacuations if needed.
If you're in or near these areas, stay alert and follow updates from local authorities.