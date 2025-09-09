Yamuna floods Vrindavan; Taj Mahal's perimeter wall submerged India Sep 09, 2025

The Yamuna River has been rising for over a week, flooding large parts of Vrindavan in Mathura and areas of Agra.

More than half of Vrindavan is underwater, with famous spots like Vishram Ghat closed and parikrama routes submerged. The river's surge has reached close to the Banke Bihari temple.

Over 4,200 people from 21 villages have had to leave their homes for relief camps.