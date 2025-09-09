Uncle dies while saving niece from live wire India Sep 09, 2025

In Greater Noida, 27-year-old Abhishek Mishra lost his life trying to save his 11-year-old niece, Aditi Pandey, after she accidentally touched a low-hanging live wire outside their rented home on August 11, 2025.

While Aditi survived with serious burns and is being treated in Delhi, the incident has left the family devastated.