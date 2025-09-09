Next Article
Uncle dies while saving niece from live wire
In Greater Noida, 27-year-old Abhishek Mishra lost his life trying to save his 11-year-old niece, Aditi Pandey, after she accidentally touched a low-hanging live wire outside their rented home on August 11, 2025.
While Aditi survived with serious burns and is being treated in Delhi, the incident has left the family devastated.
Complaint filed against electricity department officials
Mishra's brother has filed a complaint against electricity department officials, blaming a tilted pole and dangerously low wires for the accident.
The case is now registered under sections related to negligence causing death and endangering life.
Police are investigating whether lapses by the department led to this tragedy.