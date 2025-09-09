Gandhi's defamation case: Cross-examination of key witness completed
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's lawyer just cross-examined a key witness in a defamation case brought by BJP's Vijay Mishra.
The case goes back to comments Gandhi made about Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections.
After surrendering and getting bail in February 2024, Gandhi's legal team questioned the witness in court on September 9, 2025.
The next hearing is set for September 23.
Analysis: Political implications and legal precedents
Observers say this isn't just about one court case—it's part of the ongoing political rivalry between Congress and BJP that shapes Indian politics today.
With big names like Gandhi and Shah involved, some analysts believe the outcome could influence how politicians talk about each other publicly.
Plus, it shines a light on how legal battles are becoming a bigger part of political accountability in India's democracy.