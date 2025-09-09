Next Article
PM Modi takes aerial survey of flood-hit Himachal Pradesh
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi visited Himachal Pradesh to see firsthand the destruction caused by weeks of heavy rain, floods, and landslides since late June.
He took an aerial survey over Mandi and Kullu before landing in Kangra to meet with state leaders.
Floods claim 370 lives, over 600 roads closed
The floods have claimed 370 lives and left 41 people missing.
Over 600 roads—including four national highways—are closed, with power and water disrupted for thousands of homes.
Chief Minister Sukhu has called for federal support to help rebuild and protect people displaced by the disaster, stressing the need for sustainable solutions as climate change hits hill states hard.