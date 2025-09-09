Next Article
Nepal protests: India sets up emergency helpline, shares numbers
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has shared emergency helpline numbers for Indians as Nepal faces intense, youth-led protests.
The unrest began after the government banned 26 social media platforms, sparking anger over corruption.
Things escalated quickly—Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down, and at least 19 people have died in police action.
Gen Z-led protests
These protests are mostly driven by Gen Z demanding accountability and freedom of expression.
The situation has gotten so tense that flights from Kathmandu's main airport are suspended, and politicians' homes have been attacked.
India's move to set up a helpline shows real concern for its citizens as Nepal's political crisis deepens and calls for democracy grow louder.