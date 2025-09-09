PM announces ₹1,500cr aid for Himachal flood recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged ₹1,500 crore in aid to help Himachal Pradesh recover from severe floods.
After surveying the damage by air in Mandi and Kullu, he met with officials in Kangra to plan next steps.
The government will advance the release of the second installment of funds through the State Disaster Response Fund and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi so that help reaches people quickly.
Recovery plan in place
The recovery plan includes geotagging damaged homes for fair aid under PM Awas Yojana and restoring highways and schools through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.
Farmers without electricity connections will also get support.
From June 20 to September 8, 2024, floods have caused losses of over ₹4,100 crore and claimed 370 lives.
Teams are still assessing the damage as relief efforts continue across the state.