PM announces ₹1,500cr aid for Himachal flood recovery India Sep 09, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged ₹1,500 crore in aid to help Himachal Pradesh recover from severe floods.

After surveying the damage by air in Mandi and Kullu, he met with officials in Kangra to plan next steps.

The government will advance the release of the second installment of funds through the State Disaster Response Fund and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi so that help reaches people quickly.