Explainer: What is the Public Safety Act, and its uses

District Magistrates can order someone's detention based on police reports, and those detained can ask for a review or go to the High Court. But here's the catch: detentions can be extended more than once.

Why is it controversial?

The law has often been used during times of unrest—especially against separatists or political figures.

In 2011, changes raised the minimum detention age to 18 and tried to limit how long someone could be held.

Still, critics say it's misused and hurts human rights.

Even after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized in 2019, PSA remains central to its security setup.