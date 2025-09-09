Explainer: What is the Public Safety Act, and its uses
The Public Safety Act (PSA) lets authorities in Jammu and Kashmir detain people without trial for up to two years.
Brought in back in 1978 by then-Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, it started as a way to stop timber smuggling but now gets used against political opponents, alleged militants, and protesters—often without formal charges.
How does it work?
District Magistrates can order someone's detention based on police reports, and those detained can ask for a review or go to the High Court.
But here's the catch: detentions can be extended more than once.
Why is it controversial?
The law has often been used during times of unrest—especially against separatists or political figures.
In 2011, changes raised the minimum detention age to 18 and tried to limit how long someone could be held.
Still, critics say it's misused and hurts human rights.
Even after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized in 2019, PSA remains central to its security setup.