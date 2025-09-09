Delhi to launch 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs during Seva Pakhwada India Sep 09, 2025

As part of Seva Pakhwada celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday, Delhi is inaugurating 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and five new hospitals.

It's all part of Seva Pakhwada—a big push to make healthcare more accessible and upgrade the city's medical facilities.

The move ties into a broader plan for improving not just health, but also education, housing, and transport across the capital.