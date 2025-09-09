Delhi to launch 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs during Seva Pakhwada
As part of Seva Pakhwada celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday, Delhi is inaugurating 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and five new hospitals.
It's all part of Seva Pakhwada—a big push to make healthcare more accessible and upgrade the city's medical facilities.
The move ties into a broader plan for improving not just health, but also education, housing, and transport across the capital.
CM says projects reflect PM's vision of equal development
Seva Pakhwada will kick off or lay foundations for 75 new services in different sectors, with healthcare leading the way.
Hospitals like Acharya Shree Bhikshu and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (Trauma Block) are among those being launched.
Delhi's Chief Minister says these projects reflect PM Modi's vision of equal development for everyone—no matter which party runs the state.