SC reconsiders 2014 ruling exempting minority schools from RTE
The Supreme Court is reconsidering its 2014 decision that let minority-run schools skip some rules under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.
A recent two-judge bench said this blanket exemption might weaken basic education standards and has referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, to consider constituting a larger bench to review the issue.
Decision could reshape access to education in India
If the court changes course, minority schools could soon have to meet the same standards as others—like teacher qualifications and a 25% seat quota for disadvantaged kids.
The judges pointed out that education rights and minority protections should work together, not at odds.
This decision could reshape how thousands of schools across India operate and who gets access to them.