Dharmasthala human remains case: 3 Kerala-based YouTubers questioned
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned six people—three of them Kerala-based YouTubers—after human remains were found in Dharmasthala.
Their online content had sparked a lot of buzz and speculation about alleged rapes, murders, and burials.
Probe is on
Investigators are checking if the YouTubers's posts were accurate and where their information came from.
The case picked up after C N Chinnaiah claimed there were multiple burials (he was later arrested for perjury), putting extra spotlight on local temple administrators.
More people could be called in as the probe continues.