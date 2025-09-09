Next Article
Kerala: 14 children hospitalized after eating shawarma at mosque function
On September 9, 14 children in Kannur, Kerala, landed in the hospital after eating shawarma from a local hotel.
They'd picked up the food during Prophet's Day celebrations at Puchakkad mosque because there wasn't enough food at the event.
Soon after, they started feeling sick with vomiting, stomach pain, and body aches.
Health department investigating matter
The incident sparked outrage outside the hotel, with many blaming stale shawarma for making the kids ill.
Police had to step in when tensions rose and have since visited both the hotel and hospital to investigate.
While most of the children have been discharged, four are still under treatment. The Health department has initiated an investigation into the matter.