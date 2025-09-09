Next Article
Mumbai woman conned by Keanu Reeves impersonator, loses ₹65,000
A 69-year-old Mumbai woman lost ₹65,000 after a scammer pretending to be Hollywood star Keanu Reeves convinced her he needed money for a flight to India.
The fraud came to light when her daughter, who noticed an unexpected bank transfer alert, returned to India and filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police.
The impersonator gained the woman's trust through friendly social media chats and eventually got her to share sensitive info like bank details and her passport.
Police are now investigating under the IT Act.
This case is another reminder that online scams can target anyone—especially seniors—so it's smart to double-check before sharing personal info or sending money online.