How stray dogs helped UP police catch motorcycle thieves

In a bizarre turn of events, a pack of stray dogs helped the Uttar Pradesh Police catch a group of motorcycle thieves. The incident took place on Sunday evening when a man reported his motorcycle stolen at the Chowk police outpost. He pointed out the fleeing thieves and urged the police to act quickly.

Chase continues Thieves abandoned stolen bike and fled The police chased the thieves for 4-5km before they abandoned the stolen bike near Kudiya Ghat and fled. The complainant was then handed back his motorcycle. During their pursuit, the cops spotted one of the suspects again, but were delivered an unforeseeable boon, which happened to be a pack of stray dogs.

Unlikely assistance Dogs force thieves to take different route The stray dogs chased the speeding car of the suspects, forcing the thieves to take a different route, which led them to a dead end. "They might have escaped again if not for the dogs. This time, the man's best friend helped the police arrest criminals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said.