How stray dogs helped UP police catch motorcycle thieves
In a bizarre turn of events, a pack of stray dogs helped the Uttar Pradesh Police catch a group of motorcycle thieves. The incident took place on Sunday evening when a man reported his motorcycle stolen at the Chowk police outpost. He pointed out the fleeing thieves and urged the police to act quickly.
Chase continues
Thieves abandoned stolen bike and fled
The police chased the thieves for 4-5km before they abandoned the stolen bike near Kudiya Ghat and fled. The complainant was then handed back his motorcycle. During their pursuit, the cops spotted one of the suspects again, but were delivered an unforeseeable boon, which happened to be a pack of stray dogs.
Unlikely assistance
Dogs force thieves to take different route
The stray dogs chased the speeding car of the suspects, forcing the thieves to take a different route, which led them to a dead end. "They might have escaped again if not for the dogs. This time, the man's best friend helped the police arrest criminals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said.
Confession made
Thieves confessed to stealing 40 vehicles
After their arrest, the thieves confessed to stealing 40 vehicles. The stolen motorcycles were recovered on Monday evening. The arrested suspects were identified as Junaid (24), Aras (21), Vansh Gupta (19), Rahul Gupta (27), Salman (28), and Javed (22), all residents of Sitapur. A 16-year-old boy was also apprehended and placed under police protection.