Delhi man Pawan Kumar Pandey arrested for ₹60L ADM impersonation

Forged paperwork and funds traced

Pandey went as far as impersonating a real civil service officer, complete with forged paperwork, WhatsApp chats and photographs allegedly used to support the impersonation, and even financial records tied to the scam.

Investigators tracked the stolen money through bank accounts and UPI payments. Investigators also identified a car and a scooter that were allegedly purchased using proceeds of the fraud.

Authorities are now working to find more victims, trace the proceeds of crime, and see if anyone else was involved.

This case is a reminder to always double-check offers that seem too good to be true!