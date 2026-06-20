Delhi man Pawan Kumar Pandey arrested for ₹60L ADM impersonation
A 43-year-old man from Delhi, Pawan Kumar Pandey, has been arrested for pretending to be an additional district magistrate (ADM) from Uttar Pradesh and scamming people out of ₹60 lakh.
He used fake IDs and documents to trick folks with promises of government jobs and land deals that didn't exist.
The police started looking into him after a complaint was received in March 2026.
Forged paperwork and funds traced
Pandey went as far as impersonating a real civil service officer, complete with forged paperwork, WhatsApp chats and photographs allegedly used to support the impersonation, and even financial records tied to the scam.
Investigators tracked the stolen money through bank accounts and UPI payments. Investigators also identified a car and a scooter that were allegedly purchased using proceeds of the fraud.
Authorities are now working to find more victims, trace the proceeds of crime, and see if anyone else was involved.
This case is a reminder to always double-check offers that seem too good to be true!