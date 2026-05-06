Delhi MCD to make all CNG and electric cremations free
India
Starting June 1, 2026, Delhi's MCD will make all CNG and electric cremations totally free. The move is meant to cut down on air pollution by shifting away from traditional wood-based cremations.
NGOs handling these services will get ₹500 per cremation, and the scheme will run for two years to start, possibly longer if people find it helpful.
Delhi opening 2 crematorium sites
Delhi has nine CNG and one electric crematorium right now, but two new spots, a modern site at Sarai Kale Khan and a multi-faith complex in Rohini, are opening soon.
The city is also finalizing deals with NGOs to manage 33 burial and cremation grounds.
With an estimated annual cost of ₹2 crore, MCD hopes this makes greener options easier for everyone during tough times.