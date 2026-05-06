Delhi MCD to make all CNG and electric cremations free

Delhi opening 2 crematorium sites

Delhi has nine CNG and one electric crematorium right now, but two new spots, a modern site at Sarai Kale Khan and a multi-faith complex in Rohini, are opening soon.

The city is also finalizing deals with NGOs to manage 33 burial and cremation grounds.

With an estimated annual cost of ₹2 crore, MCD hopes this makes greener options easier for everyone during tough times.