Delhi Metro launching 3 Phase 4 corridors by December 2026
India
Delhi Metro is rolling out three new corridors as part of its Phase 4 expansion, set to open by December 2026.
These include the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg extension (Magenta Line), Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, and Majlis Park-Maujpur extension (Pink Line).
Two stretches—Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park-Maujpur—are already open, while Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk has been completed.
Delhi Metro's Phase 5A route 2028
There is even more in the pipeline: three fresh corridors from Phase 4 are expected by 2029, plus a new route connecting RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha by 2028 under Phase 5A.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corp. says these expansions will make getting around Delhi-NCR easier and faster, especially for areas that needed better metro access.