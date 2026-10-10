DMRC shuts entry-exit gates at 45 stations amid protest
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut entry and exit at 45 metro stations in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Earlier, operations were suspended at 57 metro stations but were later revised to 45.
Station details
List of affected metro stations
The key affected metro stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi.
Others are Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road and ITO.
Also in the list are Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, and Inderlok.
Additional closures
Namo Bharat Metro service update
Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara, and Rithala make up the rest of the stations.
The Namo Bharat Metro stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar will remain closed till 10:00pm on Saturday.
However, train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue as per schedule during this period.
Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
Protest details
CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar
The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar is its second demonstration demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The party alleges deliberate changes in Form 6 and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said permission for the protest was sought on October 10, but the application was submitted only three days prior to the proposed gathering, violating a 10-day notice period requirement.
Security arrangements
Security beefed up in New Delhi district
Over 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing security during the protest.
Heavy deployment has been made at strategic locations with CCTV cameras installed for surveillance.
The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, each monitored closely by senior police officers.
Top-level police officials are heading various units to keep a close watch on developments during this period.