DMRC shuts entry-exit gates at 45 stations amid protest

Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara, and Rithala make up the rest of the stations.

The Namo Bharat Metro stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar will remain closed till 10:00pm on Saturday.

However, train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue as per schedule during this period.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.