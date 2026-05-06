Delhi Mumbai Expressway halves travel time between Delhi and Mumbai India May 06, 2026

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is here to seriously speed things up: think 24 hours down to just 12 between two of India's biggest cities.

Stretching 1,386km and passing through six states, it's built for smooth rides at up to 120km per hour and links major hubs like Sohna, Kota, Surat, and Vadodara.