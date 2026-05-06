Delhi Mumbai Expressway halves travel time between Delhi and Mumbai
India
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is here to seriously speed things up: think 24 hours down to just 12 between two of India's biggest cities.
Stretching 1,386km and passing through six states, it's built for smooth rides at up to 120km per hour and links major hubs like Sohna, Kota, Surat, and Vadodara.
Expressway includes solar lights EV chargers
This eight-lane (expandable to 12!) highway isn't just about getting there faster: it's packed with solar lighting, EV charging stations, wildlife crossings, and rainwater harvesting.
Key sections are already open; the Delhi-Vadodara part is set for May 2026 and Vadodara-Mumbai soon after.
Plus, it's expected to boost freight movement and fuel local growth while keeping things connected during construction.