Delhi-NCR dust storm brings brief relief, IMD warns heatwave returns

IMD issues Delhi-NCR orange alert

IMD has put Delhi-NCR under a orange alert, warning that highs could touch 44 to 45 degrees Celsius through May 27.

Nights aren't much better: Safdarjung just saw its hottest May night in over a decade at nearly 32 degrees Celsius.

Orange alerts are up for several northern states, while East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Vidarbha face red alerts for even harsher conditions.

Real relief isn't expected until the monsoon arrives in late June.