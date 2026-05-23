Delhi-NCR dust storm brings brief relief, IMD warns heatwave returns
Delhi-NCR got hit by a dust storm on Saturday, bringing some much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures.
Wind speeds reached up to 80km per hour and skies turned cloudy in spots like Noida and Gurugram.
But don't get too comfortable, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the heatwave is coming back soon.
IMD issues Delhi-NCR orange alert
IMD has put Delhi-NCR under a orange alert, warning that highs could touch 44 to 45 degrees Celsius through May 27.
Nights aren't much better: Safdarjung just saw its hottest May night in over a decade at nearly 32 degrees Celsius.
Orange alerts are up for several northern states, while East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Vidarbha face red alerts for even harsher conditions.
Real relief isn't expected until the monsoon arrives in late June.