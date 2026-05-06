Delhi partners with IIT Kanpur AIRAWAT for AI air monitoring
India
Delhi is joining hands with IIT Kanpur's AIRAWAT Research Foundation to tackle its air pollution problem with artificial intelligence.
This new partnership will use smart sensors and AI tools to monitor air quality, spot where the pollution is coming from, and help the government take action faster.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa underlines science solutions
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says this is all about science-backed solutions (no money changing hands yet, just sharing knowledge).
The focus will be on super-local monitoring, predicting pollution spikes before they happen, and making policies that actually work.