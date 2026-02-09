Delhi plans to reduce air pollution by 15% this year

What else is in the plan?

The government wants to install 46 real-time air quality monitors across Delhi soon, so everyone knows what they're breathing.

They're also pushing for greener travel—think more metro lines, plus electric rickshaws and e-bikes for better last-mile rides.

On top of that, there are new targets for street cleaning and major waste clean-up projects at landfill sites like Okhla and Ghazipur.