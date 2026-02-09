Delhi plans to reduce air pollution by 15% this year
Delhi is rolling out a new action plan to cut air pollution by 15% by 2026.
The goal? Lower the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) from 191 to 177, and bring down harmful particles like PM2.5 and PM10.
It's an ambitious move aimed at making the city's air a bit easier to breathe.
What else is in the plan?
The government wants to install 46 real-time air quality monitors across Delhi soon, so everyone knows what they're breathing.
They're also pushing for greener travel—think more metro lines, plus electric rickshaws and e-bikes for better last-mile rides.
On top of that, there are new targets for street cleaning and major waste clean-up projects at landfill sites like Okhla and Ghazipur.
Why it matters
If you live in or visit Delhi, this could mean fewer smoggy days and healthier lungs.
Cleaner commutes and better waste management aren't just good for the environment—they make daily life less stressful too.
It's a step toward a city where fresh air isn't rare.