Delhi Police arrest gangster Neeraj Bawana's father in major crackdown
Delhi Police just pulled off a big operation against organized crime, arresting Prem Singh Sehrawat—the 67-year-old father of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.
The raid, carried out this week, also led to five more arrests and the detention of 36 people suspected of links to organized crime syndicates targeted in the operation, including those led by Neeraj and Rajesh Bawana.
Police say they found over a dozen unlicensed live cartridges with Prem Singh, raising suspicions about illegal arms possession.
Over 800 police officers involved in simultaneous raids
More than 800 police officers teamed up across Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Bahadurgarh for simultaneous raids.
Along with the arrests, police seized ₹49.6 lakh cash, over a kilo of gold and nearly 15kg silver, plus seven firearms from the suspects.
Seven FIRs under the Arms Act have been filed as part of this push to tackle illegal weapons and gang violence in the region.