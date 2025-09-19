Delhi Police arrest gangster Neeraj Bawana's father in major crackdown

Over 800 police officers involved in simultaneous raids

More than 800 police officers teamed up across Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Bahadurgarh for simultaneous raids.

Along with the arrests, police seized ₹49.6 lakh cash, over a kilo of gold and nearly 15kg silver, plus seven firearms from the suspects.

Seven FIRs under the Arms Act have been filed as part of this push to tackle illegal weapons and gang violence in the region.