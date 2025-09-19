India adds 7 new sites to UNESCO tentative list

Deccan Traps, St. Mary's Island, Naga Hill Ophiolite

Among the new entries: Maharashtra's Deccan Traps (famous for their ancient lava flows), Karnataka's St. Mary's island cluster with their rare columnar basaltic rock formations, Meghalayan Age Caves (Meghalaya), and the Naga Hill Ophiolite.

Meanwhile, in July last year (2024), India celebrated as its Maratha Military Landscapes made it onto the official World Heritage List.

These additions highlight just how diverse—and globally significant—India's heritage continues to be.