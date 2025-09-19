India adds 7 new sites to UNESCO tentative list
India just added seven fresh spots to its UNESCO World Heritage Sites tentative list, bumping the total up to 69.
This includes a mix of cultural and natural wonders—think ancient caves, unique islands, and dramatic lava fields.
The culture ministry says being on this list is the first step before a site can officially become a World Heritage Site.
Deccan Traps, St. Mary's Island, Naga Hill Ophiolite
Among the new entries: Maharashtra's Deccan Traps (famous for their ancient lava flows), Karnataka's St. Mary's island cluster with their rare columnar basaltic rock formations, Meghalayan Age Caves (Meghalaya), and the Naga Hill Ophiolite.
Meanwhile, in July last year (2024), India celebrated as its Maratha Military Landscapes made it onto the official World Heritage List.
These additions highlight just how diverse—and globally significant—India's heritage continues to be.