NTPC's maiden nuclear project to kick off next week
NTPC is stepping into nuclear power with its new Mahi Banswara project in Rajasthan, and Prime Minister Modi is set to lay the foundation stone next week.
This joint venture with NPCIL will bring four homegrown 700 MW reactors to the state, marking a major move at a cost of ₹42,000 crore.
Plans to boost nuclear power capacity
Set along the Mahi river on 1,300 acres, this will be Rajasthan's second nuclear plant—showing NTPC's push for cleaner and more diverse energy.
The government wants to boost India's nuclear capacity from 8,180 MW now to 22,480 MW by 2032 and hit a massive 100 GW by 2047.
There are also plans for more reactors nationwide and new tech like Small Modular Reactors to help secure India's energy future.