NTPC's maiden nuclear project to kick off next week

Plans to boost nuclear power capacity

Set along the Mahi river on 1,300 acres, this will be Rajasthan's second nuclear plant—showing NTPC's push for cleaner and more diverse energy.

The government wants to boost India's nuclear capacity from 8,180 MW now to 22,480 MW by 2032 and hit a massive 100 GW by 2047.

There are also plans for more reactors nationwide and new tech like Small Modular Reactors to help secure India's energy future.