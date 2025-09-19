Next Article
Delhi's public transport to soon accept this card
India
Delhi is in the process of implementing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), making it way easier to hop between busses and metros—no more juggling different tickets.
The DTC will team up with banks to offer the card in three colors: pink for women and transgender commuters, blue for everyone else, and orange for monthly pass holders in both general and concessional categories.
How to get your NCMC
If you're 12 or older, live in Delhi, and have address proof, you can pick up your NCMC at select banks or service centers.
Just tap your card on ticket machines to pay fares—quick, secure, and hassle-free.
It's a big move toward smoother public transport in the city!