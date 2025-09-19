Delhi's public transport to soon accept this card India Sep 19, 2025

Delhi is in the process of implementing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), making it way easier to hop between busses and metros—no more juggling different tickets.

The DTC will team up with banks to offer the card in three colors: pink for women and transgender commuters, blue for everyone else, and orange for monthly pass holders in both general and concessional categories.