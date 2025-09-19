Get ready for more monsoon magic in September end
If you thought the rains were winding down, not quite yet!
The IMD says the southwest monsoon is taking its time leaving central India this year, thanks to new weather systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form during the week beginning September 22, which means extra showers are likely in places like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh from September 25 to October 1.
Unusual weather action from Pacific
Skymet Weather's G P Sharma explains that a cyclonic circulation near Myanmar could soon turn into a low-pressure system and merge with others—leading to widespread rain in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and south Gujarat on September 27 and 28.
Basically: the monsoon's getting an extension this year due to some unusual weather action moving in from the Pacific.