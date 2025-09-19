Get ready for more monsoon magic in September end India Sep 19, 2025

If you thought the rains were winding down, not quite yet!

The IMD says the southwest monsoon is taking its time leaving central India this year, thanks to new weather systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form during the week beginning September 22, which means extra showers are likely in places like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh from September 25 to October 1.