MP man fakes death to escape ₹1.4cr debt
Vishal Soni, son of BJP leader Mahesh Soni, tried to escape debts of over ₹1.4 crore by faking his death in Madhya Pradesh earlier this month.
In September 2024, his car was found in a river, kicking off a big search—until police discovered he was actually alive and hiding out in Maharashtra.
He wasn't charged for faking his own death
Police tracked Vishal down and he admitted to staging the whole thing—including pushing his car into the river and pretending to be kidnapped—to get a death certificate and wipe out what he owed.
Surprisingly, legal loopholes meant he wasn't charged for faking his own death; instead, he was just sent home with his family.