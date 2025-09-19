Punjab floods: Centre declares state 'severely flooded,' unlocks financial help

Compensation for fully destroyed homes jumps from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹3 lakh. Farmers will now get ₹20,000 per acre for crop loss—almost triple the old amount.

Flood damage estimated at ₹13,289 crore

Flood damage is estimated at a massive ₹13,289 crore. Officials will meet on Friday to finalize claims and push funding demands.

Relief money will be split 75:25 between Centre and state, and union ministers have already visited hard-hit areas to see things up close.