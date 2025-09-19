Next Article
Punjab floods: Centre declares state 'severely flooded,' unlocks financial help
India
After relentless monsoon rains and river breaches, the Centre has declared Punjab "severely flooded."
This unlocks extra financial help for the state, including a 50-year soft loan of ₹595 crore to fix damaged infrastructure.
The move comes as the state faces huge losses.
Farmers, homeowners to get more compensation
Compensation for fully destroyed homes jumps from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹3 lakh.
Farmers will now get ₹20,000 per acre for crop loss—almost triple the old amount.
Flood damage estimated at ₹13,289 crore
Flood damage is estimated at a massive ₹13,289 crore. Officials will meet on Friday to finalize claims and push funding demands.
Relief money will be split 75:25 between Centre and state, and union ministers have already visited hard-hit areas to see things up close.