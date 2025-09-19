US sanctions waiver for Chabahar port ends on September 29
India is figuring out its next steps after the US decided to end a key sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port—a vital link for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia.
The waiver, first granted in 2018, runs out on September 29, 2025.
Without it, India could face US sanctions for operating at the port, which has been crucial for bypassing Pakistan and connecting with the region.
Losing the waiver could slow down India's regional projects and might even boost China's Belt and Road Initiative.
The US recently warned that anyone involved with Chabahar risks being sanctioned.
Earlier this year, India signed a 10-year deal to run the port and hopes to tie it into a major trade corridor.
Meanwhile, countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are exploring Chabahar as a potential gateway to the Indian Ocean.