US sanctions waiver for Chabahar port ends on September 29 India Sep 19, 2025

India is figuring out its next steps after the US decided to end a key sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port—a vital link for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The waiver, first granted in 2018, runs out on September 29, 2025.

Without it, India could face US sanctions for operating at the port, which has been crucial for bypassing Pakistan and connecting with the region.